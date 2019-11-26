I can’t say I relate to the struggles that left-handed people endure every day, but I do keep them in my thoughts and prayers. Just about every single product in the world is not manufactured for left-handed people. I feel pretty bad for lefties. It seems like everything in a car except for the steering wheel and pedals are for right-handed people. If you want to turn on the radio or even put your car in drive, that requires your right hand.

Unless you’re weird and cross your left hand over your body, you definitely have to put your less dominant hand to work. Right-handers have it so good. Left-handers, if you’re looking for left-hand products to make your life a bit easier, you came to the right place. See what I did there? It’s the right place, not left place, because no one thinks about the left side. Sorry, I had to pick on y’all one last time.

Left-Handed Products Amazon Customers Love

Cheap can openers are already hard enough to use. Imagine being left-handed trying to use one. Here you got lefties, a can opener just for you.

You’re going to wish you had a pair of these back in elementary school.

A pen for lefties should make writing your signature so much easier.

See if your boss will expense this one. Surely they know you suffer from left-handedness.

No more smudging!

Struggle with some door knobs at home? Replace them.

If you still use a desktop, you’ll enjoy this.

You can finally count your medication in peace.

Forget a Rolex, you need an Invicta leftie watch to make your life easier.

I’m sure you’ve always wanted to learn the guitar. Here’s your chance, no more excuses!

I didn’t even stop to think that my left-handed friends struggled playing a game of war.

This peeler deserves a spot in your kitchen drawer.

Any left-handed handymen out there? Add this to your toolbox.

Here’s a helpful tool to help you open bulky packages!

Finally, the ultimate gift for lefties. A SmudgeGuard to keep your hand free of ink.

Be someone’s right hand by getting them an everyday item made just for them.