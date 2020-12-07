All right, if anyone says this movie seems like it’s finger-lickin’ good, please show yourself out the door. Apparently, Lifetime decided to spice things up a little bit by partnering with KFC this year. The network has just revealed that Mario Lopez will play Colonel Sanders in A Recipe for Seduction. I never in my life thought there was going to be a movie about the fast-food joint, let alone with the word seduction in the title. Apparently, the movie is being touted as a Lifetime Original Mini Movie presented by Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Basically, this is like a Mini commercial since the movie is set to be 15 minutes long. According to KFC’s Facebook page, “Some folks take their secrets to the grave, but Colonel Sanders takes him to the deep fryer. We All Have Our Secrets, His Just Happens to Be… A Recipe for Seduction.”

A Recipe for Seduction Premieres December 13th

As far as what the synopsis of the Lifetime KFC movie, apparently as the holiday gets nearer, a young heiress (played by Bosch alum Justene Alpert) contends to be with the affections of a handsome suitor which was handpicked by her mother. The synopsis reads, “When the handsome chef arrives with his secret recipe (probably KFC’s famous fried chicken recipe) and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother’s plans.”The cast also includes Chad Dorrit, Martin Mandela, and Tessa Munro. Lopez recently reprised his role as A.C. Slater in Saved by the Bell Reboot, and now, well he’s portraying Colonel Harland Sanders.

The funniest thing about this whole Christmas movie situation is that there is actually an official poster and a trailer. Lifetime is set to air A Recipe for Seduction on Sunday at 12 p.m. before heading to the last time streaming platform. Honestly after all we have seen in 2020 with this whole pandemic situation, why not? The real question here is, where was the steamy Rob Lowe and why wasn’t he invited to star in this short film? I need explanations. Also, I can’t wait for SNL to have a dig at this.

Mario Lopez Stars as Coronel Sanders