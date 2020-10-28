A little girl took a moment to tell her daddy that she loved him. Unfortunately for the dad, she added a qualifier at the end.

“I Love You Daddy”

But not as much as mommy, apparently. This probably isn’t the first time this dad has had a “whelp” moment with his daughter, who appears to be between 2-year-old and 4-year-old a pretty funny baby at that. There’s no way this kid isn’t saying unintentionally funny things left and right in that house. Potty training was probably a complete quip fest.

Regardless this has to be one of her funniest moments. Good on the dad for having a sense of humor about this sick kid burn. Someone else might’ve handled it with less grace. Although the next time his wife asks him to do an annoying task involving the girl I wouldn’t blame the dad for calling the kid “her baby”.

Kids Say the Funniest Things

This is obvious, really. There was a whole show about that. They even rebooted it. Still, from tantrums to stray observations kids drop some seriously quality lines on the world. I, for one, am excited for my eventual fatherhood. Whenever that day comes I will be happy to get ripped on by my little kids. The only problem is I won’t be able to stop myself from clapping back at them. My kids are going to end up pissing off a lot of teachers and other authority figures, I think. Myself most definitely included.

(Oh my God I’m going to create monsters. Sorry world!)

Regardless of all that, this little girl is wonderful. Never stop saying what you think, little one. It’s gold.