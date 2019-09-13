A Baltimore woman has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, destruction of property and weapons charges stemming from an incident involving loud sex, a gun, and a cheap motel. Or, in other words, your average session of love-making in America.

34-year-old Maryland woman Allison Daughtrey was arrested Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the Days Inn in Towson, Maryland after police say she fired a gun at a security guard during a dispute over the loud sex she had been having at the hotel with her girlfriend. The incident began when a security guard heard Daughtrey and her girlfriend having sex that was so loud and outrageous he assumed someone was being attacked instead of pleasured to death.

The police were called and after speaking with Daughtrey’s girlfriend it was confirmed that there was no fight but everyone was still asked to leave the motel. It was then that Daughtrey began to argue with the security guard who had initially reported the incident. While an officer escorted Daughtrey’s girlfriend back to their room to grab the phone she’d forgotten the officer heard a gunshot. When the officer got back to the lobby he found the security guard on top of Daughtrey.

The guard claimed that during the argument Daughtrey pulled out a gun and fired at him. Daughtrey, meanwhile, offered the magnificent defense that her gun went off by accident because, if she had wanted to kill the security could, she very well could have. Daughtrey also claimed that the security guard hit her in the face before she pulled out her weapon, but surveillance video proved that to be untrue.

Daughtrey is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson. Her court appearance has been scheduled for October 4th, 2019.