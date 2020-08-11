I would be horrified if I witnessed this in real-time, as I am sure the family members of this clumsy uncle were when they encountered this incident. This man had one job, and I mean, only ONE JOB. It is safe to say he failed miserably and that the consequences were paid almost immediately.

The man was tasked with streaming music for the rest of his family members at what looks like a family gathering. But when he thought he was pulling up the music, he actually had pulled up his Pornhub stash, which immediately started playing videos. In a viral Twitter video, you can see and hear a woman mid-sex act, screaming, “Caught a f—ing belter! Oh my God!” which the New York Post explained was Scottish slang for an incompetent person. How ironic.

The 17-second clip, which you can watch here, had an array of boobs to display in front of his entire family, who were all screaming and laughing while the on-screen woman yells. The man is nervously laughing as well as he tries to cover the screen with his body, while also trying to figure out frantically how to take down the porn video and do what he was supposed to do in the first place: simply put on some freaking music.

The man’s niece posted the video on social media in a tweet, and it went viral with over 6.5 million views. To put that in perspective, this man’s porn preferences were just revealed over 6.5 million times. The responses to the tweet were hilarious as well, as one could imagine.

In a cringe-worthy incident like this one, I would probably never show my face in broad daylight and make an effort to never see my family again. I would probably even join the Secret Service or something just so I would have an excuse not to see anyone I was familiar with. Well sir, let’s hope that this is the first time and last time that this would happen to you. Maybe it’s a good thing everyone’s wearing face masks, for now, so you can hide yourself until everyone forgets about this.

Warning: The video in regards to this post contains mild-nudity. It is not suitable for anyone under the age of 18-years-old.