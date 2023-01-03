Man Arrested For Snorting Cocaine on Pablo Escobar’s Grave

A Welsh drug dealer thought it would be a good idea to snort cocaine off the grave of Pablo Escobar. And if you’re going to snort coke off the grave of someone, Escobar is probably the best choice.

But the guy got arrested anyway.

Steven Semmens, who said he pulled off the stunt as part of a bet, wasn’t arrested for the snort — rather, it’s because he tried to bring the drug back into the UK.

For his efforts, Semmens and three other knuckleheads each received a 52-year prison sentence. In the UK, it is highly illegal to smuggle drugs from South America. Or anywhere for that matter, but yeah, especially in South America. Doesn’t take a genius to know that, but sometimes people think they can get away with anything and everything.

Steven Semmens Arrested

Interestingly, it doesn’t appear as if Semmens and his comrades were actually successful. They only tried to get the drug into the UK. They got caught as a result of their ineptitude — which their own lawyer called “almost comical” during the trial. Talk about a slow burn, even the lawyers thought it was funny.

Escobar was a Colombian drug lord and was once dubbed the “king of cocaine” during his reign. He was shot dead in a gun battle with police in 1993.

As for Semmens, 39, this was not his first time running afoul of the law. But considering he will be close to 75 when he gets another chance, perhaps it will be the last.

Smuggling drugs and living a normal life don’t last, and even Pablo Escobar could tell you that.