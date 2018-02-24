YouTuber Steven Crowder walked right into this one.

RELATED: Artist proves that adding googly eyes to dinosaurs makes them better





Crowder, who set up a booth at Texas Christian University (TCU) more than ago challenging people on campus to sway him from his position that “Male privilege is a myth,” ended up creating yet another photoshop opportunity for the internet.

Crowder tweeted out a photo from his account with the message “Hello @TCU. Come one come all. #ChangeMyMind.”

We’re not sure how many people actually took him up on this offer, but we are sure that many people did not.

These were some of the tamer responses:

#ChangeMyMind ok last one for a while I promise pic.twitter.com/O1oSnOvx5W — Aaron (@TWilder86) February 21, 2018

I always thought @NotGayJared would be the meme first but, apparently @scrowder and his #ChangeMyMind beat him to it pic.twitter.com/edPvQQRw39 — laconian (@JordinK_3) February 23, 2018

RELATED: Dad-daughter duo make hilarious Girl Scout cookie music video

There are many other ruthless edits, like these, out there.

#ChangeMyMind we all know this is true though pic.twitter.com/bO6QYlHc3i — Aaron (@TWilder86) February 21, 2018

Crowder noticed the trend and did not seem fazed by it, except for one saying “Nickelback deserves all the Grammies.”

Lol => ‘Change my Mind’ Crowder Memes Take the Internet by Storm https://t.co/UWKJyZ3dfU pic.twitter.com/IIGI2c7JF1 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 24, 2018

This is now beyond poor taste. https://t.co/vag5N4cTjN — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 24, 2018

(H/t Mashable)