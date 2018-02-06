Bees, wasps, and hornets sometimes build their nests too close to our homes. Nobody wants to be stung or attacked by these flying pests when they walk out the door. We want those nests gone. But, sometimes it’s best to wait for someone who knows what they are doing.





A man thought he knew what he was doing when he spotted a wasp nest by his home but instead, he gave us a demonstration on how not to remove it. He thought he could remove the nest with just a plastic bag from a grocery store. He wasn’t even wearing gloves! Obviously, things didn’t go as planned and he ended up swinging the bag and screaming in the viral video below!

Why do people film themselves doing stupid things? A plastic bag would never have protected him from angry wasps seeking revenge on him!

There are many ways to properly remove a wasp nest. This is obviously not one of them! You can get sprays from several different stores or you can call an exterminator.

An exterminator uploaded a video to YouTube showing how he removes nests without using any pesticides. He has a rather creative way of solving the wasp problem. He sucks the wasps up with a Shop-Vac type vacuum! Within minutes, he has the situation contained and all the wasps captured.

The job was done quickly and he made $100 in about three minutes!

Wasp nests can come in all kinds of sizes. One father decided to teach his son about these nests, so he bought one and cut it open so they could see what was inside. Click here to see what is inside the huge wasp nest that he bought!

Wasp nests are not something you want to tackle with your bare hands!