A man in India was killed by what is apparently the world’s greatest fighting rooster on his way to test said rooster in the ring, at a cockfight in southern India’s Andhra Pradesh state.

The rooster, obviously, had other plans. Instead of killing its brothers for sport — and for the amusement of their heartless masters — this particular rooster wanted out. So it attacked 50-year-old Saripalli Chanavenkateshwaram Rao and cut his neck with the blade that was attached to its claw while trying to escape.

Rao, who was purportedly a regular at cockfights and a father of three, was taken to a hospital to be treated for the severe injury but he later died from a stroke while being cared for.

Cockfighting, which has been illegal in India since 1960, is still a hugely popular sport in the country and is a frequent cause of problems for authorities.

