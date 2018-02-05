So much for being a good Samaritan.

Or, at least, that’s what this rescuer probably felt after his attempts to be a good person for an injured seagull went very, very badly.





RELATED: Girl feeds seagulls at the beach and instantly learns her lesson

New Zealander Robert Tahau saw a seagull with a broken wing on the side of the road. He brought it in, tucked it inside a t-shirt and went live on Facebook in order to tell his online friends about his wounded, winged companion. But things went awry less than a minute into his informational video: the seagull went to town on Tahau’s face, much, we’re sure, to the humor of those watching from the safety of their computer screens.

“It’s a vicious thing,” Tahau yelped after the injured seagull nipped his face. Tahau gave his best effort but could not hold back from swearing at the seagull.

Tahau talked to the New Zealand Herald after his mishap and revealed that despite his best efforts, the seagull didn’t make it.

“My plan was to take it back to Whakatane where I live, but by the time I got home, everything was closed down — the vet and SPCA — so I thought I’d put him in a box with a blanket overnight,” he said. “I gave him some wet bread because it looked like he was dry retching.”

RELATED: These seagulls stopped to enjoy the roses, but the place they chose resulted in a 12 car pile up

“When I came to check on him in the morning, he was as stiff as a rock, he had passed away.” At first he ditched the bird over a fence, but upon seeing how popular it had become due to the brief video, he gave it a proper burial.

“I thought I’d make a live video because I wanted everyone to see,” Tahau added. “I really thought it was just my friends on Facebook that will see all this, not knowing it would go viral.”

Well, mission accomplished!

(H/T Mashable)