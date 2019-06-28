Alright, alright, alright. Either this man loved his job so much that he actually was going to miss everyone in his office, or he hated it so much that he wanted to leave with a big bang and never look back. Honestly, I’m just going to go with the second one. But yes, as you can see, a man resigned from his job by giving his boss a condolence card.

Which is a pretty genius, and I really want to do this for the rest of my life every time I decide to quit a job. Think about it, it’s the easiest thing to do. You avoid all that awkward, ‘Oh no, why are you leaving?’ questions and you don’t even have to write up a formal letter. Win, win.

one of our team members handed in their notice like this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tqc9Hn6ODE — h. (@bitchitshan) June 27, 2019

Taking the easy way out, 22-year-old Sam Baines decided to buy a card that read “So very sorry for your loss,” with the inside reading, “Thinking of you at this difficult time.” The jokester then decided to add a little extra, writing, “My last day at work is 28th July. Love, Sam.” Easy and simple.

Sam resigned from his job at a call centre in Sheffield in the north of England after a year, deciding to back to go back to College in September. The card was given directly to Sam’s manager, but of course, it was so funny that the rest of the team got to read it, because duh. According to Sam’s colleague Hannah, who initially posted the card on her twitter, it was actually taken in good spirits, and there were “no petty reactions.”

Sam even stated, “We are a really close team and have a fantastic manager so we’re always joking around and having fun. I knew I had to do something a little more creative when giving my notice to try to get one more joke in before I left!” Which is a relief because can you imagine if his boss thought this was serious? Yikes. Bad recommendation letters for life!

Of course, Twitter also thought this was hilarious and quickly began to comment ways they have all resigned to their jobs. Surprisingly enough, a lot of people actually do this. Bold move, if you ask me. But hey, as I said, it gives you a little humorous kick. Because well, it’s funny. And if your job is as cool as Sam’s, why not leave on a good note.

I took it just a bit further. pic.twitter.com/jW74isf4Hj — James R. (@1jamesbianco) June 27, 2019

I think this is a great idea. Sometimes we can take ourselves a bit too seriously, that we forget to find the good in life. By good, I totally mean the hilarious stuff that will make you viral on Twitter. Why not go ahead and give your boss a card that they will never forget. I’m sure they’ll appreciate the chuckle. Way to turn a sad situation around, Sam.