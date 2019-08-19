A New Jersey woman who was invited to a (probably drunk) man’s house at 4:00 a.m. for an early morning hookup was so, so angry when she arrived, because he didn’t answer the door. Why? Because the man had fallen asleep because well, it was 4:00 a.m. So naturally, in a fit of rage and annoyance, this woman did what she thought was best. Leave and call him angry the next day? Nah. She literally burned down the man’s house in hopes that she would kill him.

Talk about anger management issues. Geesh. 29-year-old Taija M. Russell was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, endangering and criminal mischief. Her murder attempt left the poor man with first and second-degree burns to his hands and body along with smoke inhalation. According to the man, Russell was his “side chick” and reported the incident around 4:30 a.m. when he ran into the Woodbury police station wearing only a T-shirt and covered in soot.

Coughing and heavily out of breath, he told them he escaped from his burning home a few blocks away on South Barber Street. Firefighters were able to calm the fire and rescued the victim’s dog, determining the fire was an arson. After looking through the man’s phone and seeing several angry text messages as well as surveillance video outside the man’s home, they quickly arrested Russell.

Russell said she bought lighter fluid, matches and lighter at a nearby gas station. According to a police report, the Woodbury man confessed to police that he had indeed invited her to his house for a late-night booty call, but he quickly fell asleep before she arrived. Which I mean, is a little bit mean if you ask me. The least he could have done was answered the door and tell her that he had a headache or something and couldn’t, uh…perform as well as he would.

Whether he did fall asleep or not, by the way she looks in her mugshot, she regrets nothing. She wanted a late-night hookup and wanted it asap. Some women are just plain crazy. What a dumb way to go to jail.