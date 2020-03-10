McDonald’s Worker Smashes Coffee Pot on Customer’s Head

Geesh, talk about crappy customer service. What’s up with Mcdonald’s employees throwing items at customers? I get that sometimes a wild Karen appears and ruins our day, but no need to get that physical, ladies, and gents. But, I guess we all have different ways to manage our anger, right?

Turns out a worker at a McDonalds in the Bronx was quickly arrested after allegedly smashing a coffee pot of hot water over the head of a customer. Yup, so nonchalantly. What exactly was the customer doing? Well, they haven’t said. My thought was that he probably asked for more sauce and refused to complain. Or maybe he was just giving these employees a hard time. Who knows, really? All we know is that the worker, Emonie Reed, told police she and the man had a verbal dispute, at the restaurant’s drive-thru window and he spit at her. Maybe because the ice cream machine was broken? That’s my guess, so she did what she had to do. Now, don’t get me wrong, I am not condoning this at all, but hey, I get it.

Bet he won't spit anymore…https://t.co/udxlvYrcDm — David Coleman (@davcole) March 7, 2020

So yeah, that’s when the Mcdonald’s worker just grabbed the coffee pot and smashed it right on his face. Because well, ain’t nobody got time to get diseases or the Coronavirus thanks to rude customers. The New York Police department said the employee managed to cut the left side of his neck. So, he was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital but was in stable condition. Thank god, can you imagine if his employee would have cut a vein or something? Yikes! The pain, the horror.

Still, seeing as how this is highly illegal and dangerous, she was arrested. The 24-year-old was escorted out by police at the fast-food restaurant and was charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. Because well, this could have gone way way worse. She’s lucky, really.

If she gets a good lawyer she would probably get off with some community service. But of course, we all know this could have been avoided either way. Hey guys, I know working at restaurants and retail stores is tough, been there. But don’t ruin your life for some rude customers who can’t handle their anger management issues. Be better! Be the better man…or woman. Also, stop throwing stuff at people, kay?