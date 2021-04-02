Where do I even begin? If it weren’t for the McLovin ID, I don’t think I would’ve been aware that fake IDs are actually a staple part of our early college days. 10-year-old me made sure to take a mental note to consider buying one when I turned 18. Oh, don’t act like you didn’t drink before you turned 21.

The first time I watched Superbad, I was so nervous for Fogell (played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse). The Hawaiian McLovin ID was truly the worst fake ID of all time. Like, there’s no way he’s going to use it at the liquor store, right? And what’s up with the name McLovin? Well, fast forward many years later, and Superbad fans all over the world don’t think the Hawaii driver’s license is too far-fetched.

We’ve seen worse fake IDs.

I just want to say thank you, Superbad (and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg), for giving many of us the courage to use a fake driver’s license at least once (or 100 times in our life). Of course, I’m not encouraging anyone to buy alcohol with a fake ID. Possession of alcohol or possession of a fictitious license will land some people in jail or doing some community service.

Don’t believe me? Check out this story from the Iowa City Press-Citizen. A 20-year-old man allegedly used a fake McLovin ID to visit an Iowa City bar. Turns out, the ID worked. (Honestly, be mad at the door guy.) According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, police officers became suspicious of public intoxication after noticing the underage man had watery eyes and slurred speech.

Daniel Alfredo Burleson’s mugshot is a mess. Surely the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will never forget about this trending arrest. This Des Moines man is a legend. I’d say that Seth Rogen would agree.

My work here is done. https://t.co/OxlR08Re8u — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 16, 2019

If you’ve never seen the movie Superbad, I highly recommend watching it. Jonah Hill and Michael Cera are fantastic in it. Once you watch it, you’ll forever think of McLovin when you hear “fake driver license.” The iconic fake Hawaii ID is still in a high school wallet of mine at my childhood home.

Of course, the only ID in my wallet is my real ID, but at one point, there were three—my real ID, unconvincing fake ID, and of course, my Superbad McLovin ID.

I am McLovin.