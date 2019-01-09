I hate the internet; I really, really do. Sometimes, I am amazed by what I find on a daily basis. Like this petition. This dumb petition that makes me question humanity. Turns out, Dillon Stewart, a change.org user from Fargo, North Dakota, didn’t have much to do and started a petition to combine North and South Dakota into ‘MegaKota’

His reason for the petition? He thinks it would be “pretty cool to have a state called MegaKOTA, so yeah.”. I swear I’m not making this up. What is surprisingly even more shocking is that 4,890 people have already signed the online petition which asks President Donald Trump to turn both Dakotas into a single state! I don’t know about you, but to me, MegaKota sounds like I’m about to fight with a character from Mortal Kombat.

The goal is getting 5,000 signatures on the petition. Surprisingly, supporters actually agree saying they really like the idea of a stage called “MegaKota”, dubbing it is the best idea of 2019. Seriously, just look at these comments.

“It’s the best idea (of) 2019,” Rune Stamer from Germany.

“Do either state even exist?” Sol Atencio from Colorado.

“MegaKota will crush other opposing states,” Kade Moore from Missouri.

“How can it be called the United States if some of our states are divided in half?” Aaron Hemberger from Nebraska.

“MegaKota is the advancement of American Society needed to unify Republicans and Democrats alike in this time of political turmoil. MegaKota is the state we need, and the state this country deserves,” Cole Dennis from New York.

“I live here and would be proud to call myself a Megakotian,” Rifkin Fox from North Dakota

“I live in North Dakota, and literally want nothing more,” Gleese said.

People are even tweeting about this whole mess and seem to agree with the petition and are giving ideas. You can’t make this crap up.

MegaKota really does sound much better… pic.twitter.com/ei4KMq1Li6 — Sofia Bitela (@sofiabitela) January 8, 2019

make Puerto Rico a state but merge the two dakotas into one megakota so the flag doesnt change — cursed thought emporium (@moronic_ramblin) January 8, 2019

Would MegaKota State University move to the FBS? https://t.co/yNuzenWt0c — Chris Murphy (@SeeMurphsTweets) January 8, 2019

We don't need two Dakotas. Especially when one is mostly just an ice wasteland anyway.

Create #Megakota — Political Machine (@bdragon74) October 5, 2018

if we’re merging south and north dakota, then we should call it ‘Dakota’. it’s way much better than megakota like that sounds so bad — bri has exams📚 (@blldozer) January 8, 2019

See, told you. This is the dumbest petition ever. I am done with the Internet. Bye.