This man's post-anesthesia state led to some hilarious flirting with his wife
Everyone knows that parenthood in general is a life-long challenge, but these guys are taking dadhood in stride one “dad hack” at a time.


They say desperate times call for desperate measures, and when you’ve got a screaming or adventurous kiddo running around the house you need to think on your feet.

Dads from all over have people laughing over the makeshift contraptions they’ve cooked up to keep their kids at an arm’s length, and we are also amused.

A banana sandwich to fool Sophia into thinking she’s got a weird a hot dog lunch? Seems legit.

Dad for the win! Sophia’s lunch. #dadhacks #likeaboss

A post shared by Brandon Carlson (@luckydaddyb) on

No leg warmers around the house? It’s all good, we’ve got socks.

Those are my socks… #dadhacks

A post shared by Sophie Tarr (@iamsofiero) on

Tired of holding a milk bottle? We have tape for that.

She won’t fall asleep sitting up, so what happens if you just tip the stroller?

#dadhacks.

A post shared by Hurty Man (@hurty_man) on

We call this one “weight for it.”

Seriously, what’s with the bananas?

Hello, dolly!

And, finally, our personal favorite. No description needed.

#dadhacks #shitonlydadsdo

A post shared by Shit Only Dads Do (@shitonlydadsdo) on

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
