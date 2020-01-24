If your single friend doesn’t feel sad enough about being 40 and divorced, this book will be a wake-up call to download Tinder. Gift your independent buddy this special cookbook called ‘Microwave for One.’ Sonia Allison has provided all the single ladies (and men) the best microwave meals.

When you get to the point when you’re burnt out on Hot Pockets and Marie Callender’s, you have to improvise. Amp up your microwave cooking with the help of Microwave for One. Sonia Allison has plenty of microwave recipes that might be better than that 49 cent chicken pot pie in your freezer.

Amazon customer reviews are hilarious. These two are my favorite.

To be honest, I’m not exactly sure which recipes Sonia covers, but I’m sure you’ll find some ingredients here that you didn’t even know you could cook in a microwave oven. Are there actually delicious meals in here? Read this review and find out for yourself.

Maybe Sonia Allison’s chicken tetrazzini is the real deal? Regardless, if you hate cooking and have a countertop microwave with a mean wattage, maybe you’ll end up with a crispy casserole.

I honestly thought my microwave was only good for defrosting and reheating, but maybe it can cook food that isn’t exactly marked as ‘microwavable.’

As long as you don’t pull out this recipe book on Thanksgiving, you should be good. Get your best China plates ready and get to microwaving. Cook time is probably no longer than 5 minutes on these meals. If they are, I’m shocked.

Everyone knows if you leave food in the microwave longer than a few minutes it’s going to sound like Hacksaw Ridge is on TNT with the volume at 58. This book has almost a 4-star rating, surely hundreds of people have been cooking food in the microwave, thanks to this book.