In the latest instance of in a string of mostly- to completely-nude people committing crimes in cars, a naked Minnesota woman has been arrested after officers discovered her masturbating on the floor of someone else’s pickup truck.

Masturbating Woman Identified as Jennifer Dorit Weber

According to a probable cause statement obtained by The Smoking Gun, Minnesota authorities received multiple calls about a naked woman “walking around and jumping in and out of vehicles” on Sunday, May 9, around 1:30 p.m. The woman had been spotted at a car dealership in Mankato, a city 80 miles outside of Minneapolis.

Witnesses told officers that the nude woman was sitting alone inside a gold Pontiac SUV and that she “looked happy and did not appear to be hurt but appeared to be possible under the influence”. When officers arrived at the dealership, they discovered that the gold SUV in question was vacant but left running with the driver’s side door open. Officers didn’t have to go far to find the suspect, however: the 35-year-old woman — who has been since identified as Jennifer Dorit Weber of Arlington, Minnesota — was reportedly laying on her back, “completely naked” in a nearby silver pickup truck with an open door.

According to officers, Weber continued “digitally penetrating” or fingering herself as they interacted with her. As they spoke with her, she remained on the backseat floor, pleasuring herself while claiming to be in St. Petersberg, Florida. The court document notes that she “appeared to be talking to people that were not present”.

When officers asked why she had come to Mankato, Weber allegedly told them “to please the boys”. According to the officers, they were unable to find any of Weber’s clothing, though they did uncover a metal spoon identified as drug paraphernalia with a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

It took nearly an hour for the officers to coax Weber out of the vehicle, during which Throughout the near hour officers tried to get Weber out of the car, she “was making nonsensical statements and continued to masturbate,” according to the document.

Weber’s Sentence

After “prolonged negotiations” convinced her to exit the vehicle, Weber was brought to a detoxification facility. According to Knewz, Weber has been charged with indecent exposure, narcotics possession, DWI, and entering a vehicle without the owner’s permission — all of which are misdemeanor crimes.

Weber was booked into Blue Earth County Jail and released after several days. It is not currently known when she is due back in court.