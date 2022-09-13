Mom Accidentally Moons Crowd After Faceplanting at School Sports Day Race

A 36-yr-old mother of two has become somewhat of a celebrity after accidentally mooning a crowd of children. While participating in a parent running race at her daughter’s school, Katie Hannaford slipped and tumbled forward. Her blue dress went up over her head in a hilarious way, revealing her black thong and bare butt cheeks. Of course, this was all caught on video.

Katie initially didn’t want to partake in the Basildon, Essex Sports Day event, but her daughter convinced her to.

“I’m not sporty at all, but [my daughter] kept begging me,” Katie said. “In the end I agreed to the race — I knew I’d come last.”

The manner in which Katie fell forward is worth a chuckle even without the mooning part.

“I just tripped over my own feet — I think my body was just moving too fast for my legs!” The mom explained. “I’m so clumsy, I’m always falling over.”

Mom Faceplants, Accidently Moons The Crowd

She’s since rectified the humiliating moment, finding humor in the accidental mooning.

“I was humiliated at the time, but it is what it is! I flashed my underwear which is obviously embarrassing, but you just have to own it,” she said.

“Looking back, it’s hilarious – definitely the funniest thing I’ve ever done in my life!”

Katie later shared the video to Facebook, captioning: “When the kids got more at sports day than they were expecting! Haha. If you can’t laugh at yourself then what’s life about ay! Sorry kiddo’s and anyone else watching!”

The video has sparked so much laughter that people now recognize Katie on the street sometimes. She also received a special trophy for her efforts.

I knew something was being sent, but had no idea what – until it arrived in the post!” she said. “I think it’s so great — it’s the perfect gift to remember it all. It’s been crazy since the video went viral but I have loved every minute.”

A company called Trophies Plus Medals sent the unlikely celebrity a trophy of a butt, along with a medal of a peach.

Katie, who owns an online home décor company called Home of Hearts, has judiciously placed her mementos in her bedroom. She says they’ve sparked a whole new level of laughter.

Although she admits there has been a little bit of online trolling, Katie has no regrets about mooning the world. “There’s nothing haters can say or do that will hurt or upset me,” she said. “The whole world’s seen my bum, but it is what it is — I can’t hide from it. I don’t care! Now I have a trophy of it too!”