Spending time with your kids is important but you shouldn’t lose the forest for the trees, so to speak. It’s nice that, say, a mother might take an interest in her son’s hobbies because she feels bad about not spending enough time with him, but it might do that mother well to consider that, just maybe, if that hobby results in prison sentences for both she and her son that, in the long run, she might be spending less time with her boy than before.

Such was, somehow, the real-life case (sort of) for Amanda Meador, a Florida mother who acted as the getaway driver in her 15-year-old son’s armed robbery on Halloween night this past year. Meador has been charged with robbery with a firearm and neglect of a child because of her active participation in the robbery, though it feels like she definitely didn’t neglect her kid.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Meader drove her teenage son and two of his friends to a Circle K gas station, where her son entered with a mask on his face and a gun in hand. While he demanded money from the cashier Meador backed the minivan (such a mom!) she was driving up to the store, for a quicker getaway.

The Meador family actually might’ve gotten away with the robbery too, but her son, for some reason, left a note behind at the scene of the crime. Police tested the note for fingerprints and eventually that lead them to the Meadors’ home in Winter Park, Florida. There they found the clothes and mask the son was wearing during the robbery, because, naturally, those had not been destroyed or hidden.

Let this be a lesson to parents everywhere. Keep your participation with your kids’ hobbies to fistfights with other parents at t-ball games and taking them with you to Black Friday to viciously beat other moms for the toy your kid wants.