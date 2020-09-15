If you just can’t stand our Speaker of the House, you will love this Nancy Pelosi chew toy. Republican Dogs is the brand behind the Nancy Pelosi doll, and it looks like many dog owners are fans of the toy. Regardless of where you lean on the political spectrum, you might find this dog chew toy a little funny.

Your furry friend will have no idea what they’re chewing on. The only thing that matters to them is if the squeaker works. You can find this plush chew toy on Amazon for under $25.

You probably think this is a great gift idea for your republican friends, but it also makes a hilarious gag gift for democrats. Who cares if their dog actually uses it!? It’ll be a funny novelty gift to keep around.

Lara Trump even shared a video to social media showing her Beagle, Ben, chew on the toy.

There’s also a Joe Biden toy. (Oh, no one is safe. There’s even a President Trump-themed chew toy.) A customer left a five-star review on the non-toxic chew toy and said, “We call our puppy Creepy Joe Biden when he stares at us from the other room and follows us around lol He absolutely LOVES his toy too! Lol Everyone laughs when they see it! Great dog toy!!!”

Okay, I’m not going to lie. Calling your puppy creepy Joe Biden is clever.

Alright, had to save the Donald Trump one for last. Maybe the Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden toys don’t do it for you. If you plan on voting for Biden this election, then you may want this chew toy instead. Having an aggressive chewer as a pet can be daunting after spending so much money replacing toys, but this will be one toy you won’t mind replacing if you’re not a Trump fan.

Regardless of how you feel about each political figure, these chew toys are going to be a big hit. I mean, dogs are willing to chew on shoes and dirty underwear. Surely a Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden chew toy will bring lots of tail wags and paws-up.