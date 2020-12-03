Not everyone is F. Scott Fitzgerald when it comes to writing letters to loved ones. If you struggle to craft love letters, birthday cards, or holiday cards, just go ahead and give up. These naughty Christmas cards will express the love and passion you can’t put into words for your significant other.
Careful, some of these cards will make you look like a “ho, ho, ho” and leave you on the naughty list. Sorry Santa, but some of us are just too naughty for a regular ol’ Christmas card. I hope my husband, who doesn’t know he’s my husband yet, sends me one of the sexy Christmas cards with my Christmas gift. Adult humor (and a PS5) is the way to my heart.
Naughty Christmas Cards
This hilarious set comes with 12 cards. Give one to the entire family.
3. Sleazy Greetings Elves Doing The Naughty Funny Christmas Card For Men Husband | Adult Dirty Christmas Card For Him Boyfriend With Matching Envelope
Make this a holiday season to remember. Throw this card in your wife’s holiday gift bag and she’ll love you forever.
4. NobleWorks, Naughty or Nice – Adult Christmas Greeting Card with Envelope – Women’s Christmas Card, Funny Happy Holidays Notecard C3428XSG
Me neither girl. Me neither.
5. Funny Holiday Cards | Naughty Snowman Christmas Card Set | Three 4×6″ Greeting Cards with Envelopes | Unique, Hilarious, and Original Designs | Assorted Box Set
I don’t remember this part from Jack Frost.
6. Naughty Christmas Card for Husband, Cheeky Xmas Card for Boyfriend, Let Me Lick Your Candy Cane
Oh my gosh. I love this. Since we’re on the topic of candy canes, here’s a gag gift idea: kale candy canes. I know, gross!
7. Funny Rude Christmas Card For Him Men Jingle Balls Perfect For Husband & Boyfriend Blank Inside To Add Your Own Xmas Message
Dang. Whoever gives this card to their significant other is bold. I love that for you.
Saved the best for last.
Christmas is almost here! Check out Amazon for Christmas presents! Prime members, take advantage of your free delivery. Merry Christmas, y’all.