Not everyone is F. Scott Fitzgerald when it comes to writing letters to loved ones. If you struggle to craft love letters, birthday cards, or holiday cards, just go ahead and give up. These naughty Christmas cards will express the love and passion you can’t put into words for your significant other.

Careful, some of these cards will make you look like a “ho, ho, ho” and leave you on the naughty list. Sorry Santa, but some of us are just too naughty for a regular ol’ Christmas card. I hope my husband, who doesn’t know he’s my husband yet, sends me one of the sexy Christmas cards with my Christmas gift. Adult humor (and a PS5) is the way to my heart.

Naughty Christmas Cards