Menu
Florida Man with Florida Tattooed on Forehead Arrested After Calling 911 For Ride Home Read this Next

Man with Florida Tattooed on Forehead Arrested After Calling 911 For Ride Home
Advertisement
naughty garden gnomes Amazon
Amazon

It’s time to spice up your garden. And when I say spice up, I really mean sex it up. These naughty garden gnomes aren’t for everyone, but your favorite neighbors and guests are going to love them as much as you do. Your little fairies in your fairy garden might not like them, but oh well.

These figurines also might not be well-liked by your nosy neighbors and solicitors. Nothing screams “go away” like a naughty gnome mooning some unwanted guests. See which outdoor garden gnome will get those bothersome door salesmen to stay off your property!

Funny Garden Gnomes

Gnometastic Middle Finger Gnome with Customizable Protest Sign, 9" Inches - Funny Sticky Note Holder and Indoor/Outdoor Lawn Gnome Garden Statue
Amazon

The blue bird makes it extra funny. A customer gave the garden gnome sculpture five stars and wrote, “I was so surprised at how big this was! It is adorable! I am so glad I ordered the second one for $6! I sprayed them three times with Rustolium 2x clear gloss as I do all my outside garden decorations. It keeps them looking new for years!

Advertisement

4. Zeckos Gnoschitt and Gnofun Thirsty Biker Gnome Couple Statues Resin 7.5 Inch Yard Garden Gnome Lawn Decor or Desk Shelf Decorations Resin Weather Resistant

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like