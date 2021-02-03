It’s time to spice up your garden. And when I say spice up, I really mean sex it up. These naughty garden gnomes aren’t for everyone, but your favorite neighbors and guests are going to love them as much as you do. Your little fairies in your fairy garden might not like them, but oh well.
These figurines also might not be well-liked by your nosy neighbors and solicitors. Nothing screams “go away” like a naughty gnome mooning some unwanted guests. See which outdoor garden gnome will get those bothersome door salesmen to stay off your property!
Funny Garden Gnomes
Couple goals for sure. The topless gnome is too funny.
2. Gnometastic Middle Finger Gnome with Customizable Protest Sign, 9″ Inches – Funny Sticky Note Holder and Indoor/Outdoor Lawn Gnome Garden Statue
This rude garden gnome is my favorite.
3. Design Toscano Medium Loonie Moonie Gnomes: Set of 2
The blue bird makes it extra funny. A customer gave the garden gnome sculpture five stars and wrote, “I was so surprised at how big this was! It is adorable! I am so glad I ordered the second one for $6! I sprayed them three times with Rustolium 2x clear gloss as I do all my outside garden decorations. It keeps them looking new for years!
4. Zeckos Gnoschitt and Gnofun Thirsty Biker Gnome Couple Statues Resin 7.5 Inch Yard Garden Gnome Lawn Decor or Desk Shelf Decorations Resin Weather Resistant
Forget naked hippies, I love these bikers. Grab this collectible for only $43.99.
5. Fun Mooning Garden Gnome Figurine for Decoration at Home, Garden, Backyard and More
That’s one way to tell some nosy neighbors to kiss your ass.
6. Bella Haus Design Peeing Gnome – 10.3″ Tall Polyresin – Naughty Garden Gnome for Lawn Ornaments, Indoor or Outdoor Decorations – Red and Green Funny Flashing Gnomes
At least he’s watering the plants?
7. Topaty Garden Gnome Statue, Resin Naughty Dwarf Funny Garden Doll Statue,Funny Garden Gnomes Ornaments Outdoor Decor Polyresin Statue for Home Backyard Decoration
Me on my lunch break.
This little guy is perfect for Oktoberfest decor.
Oh, how I miss beer gardens.
9. CCOQUS Garden Gnome Massacre – 10″ Bear Eating Gnomes Outdoor Statues, Funny Garden Decor Lawn Patio Art Sculpture
Those outside cats sure are mean.