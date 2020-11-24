Well, this is not the gingerbread man I remember from my childhood. This gingerbread man is not singing, “Run, run, run as fast as you can. You’ll never catch me, I’m the gingerbread man.” The naughty gingerbread man says funny sayings like: “Wanna lick?” and “I got your North Pole right here.”

Santa Claus is not going to like this Xmas ornament. Oh well, I think I like this version of the gingerbread man too! He’s quite funny, and now that the household no longer has young kids in it, I can hang this ridiculous tree decoration up at my mom’s house this year. (Sorry, Mom.)

Outrageous quotes:

“OH YEAH? WELL EAT ME.”

“WANNA LICK?”

“I GOT YOUR NORTH POLE RIGHT HERE.”

“HOW MANY LICKS DOES IT TAKE TO GET TO THE CENTER OF THE GINGERBREAD MAN?”

Is it strange that I imagine that he sounds just like the gingerbread man from Shrek? Yikes. Gingerbread cookie companies are probably shaking their head at this thing. If you’re a bit concerned about putting it on the tree, just use it as a stocking stuffer or white elephant gift for your favorite sibling or coworker.

The Tekky Toys reviews are terrific. Many customers say it’s the perfect gift for adults, and that it’s better than expected. One customer said, “Amazing. Made our white elephant Christmas party a blast.”

I love funny Christmas decor and clothing. Only when you become an adult is it okay to wear a funny ugly Christmas sweater to Christmas dinner or place a goofy ornament like this on the tree.

Advertisement

The holiday season is all about family and having a good time, y’all. This funny naughty gingerbread man ornament will bring lots of laughs to Christmas break with the family. Be sure to grab the naughty snowman as well!

Keeping Christmas PG? No problem! Visit our friends over at Wide Open Country and Wide Open Eats for gingerbread house kits and Christmas cookie recipes.