Hallmark, your cards are cute and all, but some of us are just too raunchy for your cards. I’m not cute and romantic like F. Scott Fitzgerald. I like penis jokes and flirting. To me, that says, “I love you.” Luckily, these naughty Valentine’s Day cards will express exactly how I feel.
We gathered 15 of the best naughty Valentine’s Day for you to give your sexy spouses. Trust me, these are not your typical Hallmark greeting cards. These funny Valentine’s Day cards are for people who share a unique love. See which adult Valentine’s Day card your significant other will like.
Naughty Valentine’s Day Cards
It’s not my fault.
2. Rude Dirty Funny Love You Sexy Personalized Valentine’s Day Greetings Card
This quirky card is perfect for stoners.
5. Funny Anniversary Card, Birthday Card, Love You with All of My Bobs Card for Boyfriend Husband Him
This adult Valentine card will get anyone excited for Vday.
8. Funny Cute Valentine’s Day Greeting Card, Reminder Love Card, Love You Card, Happy Anniversary Card, Envelope Included, Blank Inside
I love this.
10. Funny Valentine’s Day Card,Naughty Valentines Day Card For Him
Poor Phil Collins. This is hilarious though.
11. Naughty Adult Love Card – You Give Me a Heart On – 5″ x 7″ Blank Inside with Kraft Envelope – Funny Anniversary Romantic Greeting Card for Couples (HEART ON)
You can’t go wrong with this card, candy hearts, and a lovely Valentine’s Day gift.
13. Naughty Anniversary Card | Rude Funny Birthday Card for Boyfriend, Husband, Him, Fiance
It’s punny!
15. Rude Dirty Get Pussy Ready Sexy Personalized Valentine’s Day Greetings Card
It’s aggressive, but I love it. This sex card definitely isn’t for women who hate dirty jokes. Hopefully your partner loves them though. If not, well, maybe find someone else.
