If things keep going the way they are, people are going to hump Ibiza right back into the ocean, apparently. According to both geologists and biologists, too much doing it is eroding the nude beach Es Cavallet, which is part of the Ses Salines Natural Park.

Es Cavallet is one of the most popular nude beaches in the world. Ibiza is one of the most famous (and hardcore) party spots in the world. Maybe it was inevitable that the island would thrust itself into its own watery grave. It’s the Atlantis of fucking. Fucklantis.

The scientists who’ve observed the sexual annihilation of the once pristine beach say that the landscape and unique geological system is being degraded. By people getting gross on the beach. All the sex has, among other things, uprooted plants on the beach’s famed dunes. That, in turn, makes the dunes more vulnerable to wind erosion. In fact, this isn’t even the only beach in Spain being literally destroyed by people who want to get drilled with an ocean view. Multiple beaches are suffering biologically and geologically thanks to no one being able to keep their stuff to themselves.

This is, in many ways, a fitting end to Ibiza’s famous nude beach. You live by the sloppy, ecstasy and liquor-fueled sex, die by the sloppy, ecstasy and liquor-fueled sex. Human beings have been destroying the planet using our brains for so long, but Ibiza is no place for brains. It’s just for hands, mouths, and genitals. So, of course, the island is starting to be destroyed by dongs and clits. It just makes perfect sense.

Conservationists have had a lot of high hurdles to jump in order to save the environment, but convincing shitfaced people on a luxurious party island to be momentarily celibate might be the highest yet. Getting rid of oil would be easier.