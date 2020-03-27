Oh my, it looks like somebody didn’t get the memo to wear gloves, and clothes, at all times to protect ourselves from the coronavirus. Nope, this nude woman decided to go against all odds and risked herself from getting Covid-19, and just go out and about in the open wearing her birthday suit.

Yes, basically this blond woman was seen straddling the charging bull statue in NYC totally naked, ignoring all the protection measures that the government and health experts have told to do during the coronavirus pandemic. Because well, she probably wanted some views on social media.

Nude woman ignores coronavirus warnings to straddle 'Charging Bull' https://t.co/cVl5UlvstV pic.twitter.com/LIhYX1luBA — New York Post (@nypost) March 27, 2020

I’ll admit it, it’s been some very hard times. I mean being in self-isolation sucks, so this bull rider probably just wanted some attention. Still, super irresponsible of her, because this carefree cowgirl didn’t just expose herself, but others. Also, do you know how dirty that bull is? Basically, you’re exposing yourself, and your private parts, to all the germs you can imagine.

That financial district’s bronze icon has been touched by many, and not just New Yorkers, basically everyone who has visited your city. So yeah, you run to your gynecologist and get checked for some herpes or something, because you know you will probably catch an STD.

“Unsanitary stunt”. Should have worn gloves and a mask. Nude woman ignores coronavirus warnings to straddle 'Charging Bull' https://t.co/VmUdff0n5G via @nypmetro — Max Phillips (@maxphillips) March 27, 2020

Still, despite the coronavirus warnings, there was the “blond bombshell” straddling the financial district bronze icon. Not only that, but she actually captured her little stunt. A woman was seen taking pictures of her with an iPhone, which makes me think she’s probably an influencer and has a million followers. Still, so dumb, so unnecessary, and so idiotic. It really scares me knowing people will do anything to get a few likes here and there on social media because they have nothing better to do.

Advertisement

Go read a book, lady, that will cure your boredom during the lockdown, avoid all those STD’s. This is why we can’t have nice things. Stay safe, Wall Street.