Well, this is certainly a way to get someone’s attention. Turns out a nurse is going viral on social media after she was suspended from the hospital after she arrived at her shift in the all-male coronavirus patient wing with no clothes. Well, she technically did have some clothes on. She had a bra and her underwear, covered by a see-through personal protective equipment and a face mask. Bold fashion statement if you ask me. Maybe she was going for a swim after her shift?

The unidentified Russian nurse told managers at Tula Regional Clinical Hospital that she was “too hot” to wear her clothes underneath the head to toe vinyl gown. The gown is what protects staff from contracting COVID-19. While there were reportedly “no complaints” (of course) from the male patients themselves, hospital chiefs decided to punish the nurse for “non-compliance with the requirement for medical clothing.”

Well i applaud her for wearing #PPE and that's all that matters. 😂😂

Which in all honesty, I get it, this unnamed nurse was almost naked in front of the whole hospital to see. Still, the nurse claimed she didn’t realize that her bikini was showing through the PPE. But, that obviously didn’t work out, and the regional health ministry indeed confirmed that disciplinary sanction was applied to the nurse of the infectious diseases department “who violated uniform requirements.” As to what exactly disciplinary measures they took, well they weren’t elaborate on that, but my guess is a two-week suspension. Who knows, really.

The hospital administration had originally claimed that the woman, who is in her 20s, had been wearing lingerie, but then later clarified that the two-piece was possibly a “swimming suit.” As far as the health care worker involved, well she has yet to make any public statement on the incident. I don’t blame her, I would stay quiet if I was in that situation as well. I just hope this woman gets her job back. She’s really changing lives out here!