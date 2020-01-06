Have you ever been convinced you’re going to die? Like, gun in your face, train speeding toward your stuck car, on the toilet after eating Jack in the Box convinced you’re going to die? It’s a fair assumption the Air Canada passenger who shot this video of a wheel on the plane she was traveling on basically exploding out of its nuts during takeoff had that exact feeling.

The Air Canada Express flight on a high-wing Dash 8-300 plane lost its wheel as it took off from Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport en route to Bagotville, which is only 23 miles north. The passenger captured the fun on video and then wrote on Twitter, in French, “I’m currently on a plane that just lost a wheel. 2020 starting off well.”

Bon bah là j’suis actuellement dans un avion qui vient de perdre une roue…

2020 commence plutôt bien 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eZhbOJqIQr — Tom (@caf_tom) January 3, 2020

At no point did the pilots lose control of the plane, however. The flight immediately turned around and landed back at the Montreal airport after the wheel came off, and the 49 souls aboard all presumably ran to the nearest airport bathroom to puke and crap and cry until there was nothing left inside of them.

If that were my flight I would immediately hit the airport bar as soon as I deplaned. I’d hit it hard. I’d happily overpay for an entire bottle Jack Daniels by roughly 700% and bong its contents until I couldn’t feel anymore. That’d be the only way I would be able to get back onto another plane and accept that I might lose my life because I was too lazy to drive 20 miles to someplace called Bagotville.

What a way to go, really. You died because you couldn’t be bothered to drive 20 to 30 minutes. That is, almost certainly, going to be the unspoken reason so many people one day die while riding jet packs.