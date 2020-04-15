Salt Lake City, Utah mother Mindy Vincent came up with a clever way to keep people away from her during the Coronavirus shutdown while also keeping her mouth covered: a mouthful of dongs.

Or, really, a mask full of dongs. Vincent created custom face masks to cover her mouth that are adorned with dozens of tiny little penises. Why? Because, as Vincent explains, if someone is close enough to observe the penises, and then inform her that they have observed the penises, she can then inform them that their ability to see the tiny penises means that they are in violation of the six foot social distancing rule and need to back the hell up.

It’s a pretty ingenious invention. And no wonder it came from Vincent, she’s the executive direction of the Utah Harm Reduction Coalition.

Hi friends, We are overwhelmed by all of the love and support we're receiving! We understand how excited everyone is about the #penismaskproject! We're really good at #harmreduction but we haven't been a national distributor of #penismasks before today! We didn't expect to go viral today and that puts a large strain on our small organization. We sold out of both of our mask patterns and we're in the process of figuring out if we can get more. In the meantime, please follow Utah Harm Reduction Coalition and Therapeutic Madness! We appreciate your patience and understanding with us as we get this sorted! Thank you for everything and please, keep the love coming! And together, let's keep #cockblockcorona! Thank you,

Mindy Vincent MSW, LCSW, MPA

Executive Director Turner C. Bitton

Board Chair

The penis masks are for sale on the Utah Harm Reduction Coaltion’s website (as well as other, far less penis-y patterns). You can buy them here.

So far Vincent has sold over 5,000 masks and has enough material to make another 19,000 or so. There are also masks with vaginas and boobs.

This is, all around, an incredible idea. Not only does it help stop the spread of Coronavirus but it also lets you offend someone and then make THEM look like asshole. Just, bravo Mindy Vincent. Bravo.