I’m not one to buy anything for someone I despise, but I totally want to give in and waste $20 on someone I can’t stand. This funny dick-head T-shirt is just too perfect. Some people are the epitome of a jerk (no pun intended) and would look fantastic in the funny tee.
Besides being a lovely shirt for the rude people we all have to deal with from time to time, I can see this being a hit at a bachelor party. Women sure do love their penis gag gifts for bachelorette parties, but guys can be just as excited about penis stuff.
Think Out Loud Apparel Dickhead Shirt Funny Halloween Dickhead Costume
- Size chart: S-XXL
- Great Xmas gift idea
- Ships from the United States
Of course, this adult humor isn’t child-friendly. I know that. It’s a funny T-shirt for parties or an effortless Halloween costume! Don’t want to pay $100 for a costume? Just go as a dick! Problem solved.
You can find the men’s T-shirt on Amazon today. Customer reviews are hysterical. A customer gave the short sleeve tee shirt a five-star review and said, ” I did get yelled at for wearing it to work one day but o well. Went to get fitted for a tux and all the guys kept coming up to me and asking where did I get it.”
Another review says the men’s tee was the perfect gift for her son-in-law. Either Jennifer hates her SIL or they actually have a fantastic relationship. (If my future mother-in-law called me a dick head, I’d be a little thrown off. I mean, she wouldn’t be wrong, but still.)
Christmas will be here before we know it. Forget giving your favorite (adult) son coal, give him this dick head T-shirt.
For more hilarious graphic tees, visit Amazon.