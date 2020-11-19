I’m not one to buy anything for someone I despise, but I totally want to give in and waste $20 on someone I can’t stand. This funny dick-head T-shirt is just too perfect. Some people are the epitome of a jerk (no pun intended) and would look fantastic in the funny tee.

Besides being a lovely shirt for the rude people we all have to deal with from time to time, I can see this being a hit at a bachelor party. Women sure do love their penis gag gifts for bachelorette parties, but guys can be just as excited about penis stuff.

Size chart: S-XXL

Great Xmas gift idea

Ships from the United States

Of course, this adult humor isn’t child-friendly. I know that. It’s a funny T-shirt for parties or an effortless Halloween costume! Don’t want to pay $100 for a costume? Just go as a dick! Problem solved.

You can find the men’s T-shirt on Amazon today. Customer reviews are hysterical. A customer gave the short sleeve tee shirt a five-star review and said, ” I did get yelled at for wearing it to work one day but o well. Went to get fitted for a tux and all the guys kept coming up to me and asking where did I get it.”

Another review says the men’s tee was the perfect gift for her son-in-law. Either Jennifer hates her SIL or they actually have a fantastic relationship. (If my future mother-in-law called me a dick head, I’d be a little thrown off. I mean, she wouldn’t be wrong, but still.)

Christmas will be here before we know it. Forget giving your favorite (adult) son coal, give him this dick head T-shirt.

For more hilarious graphic tees, visit Amazon.