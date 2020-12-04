You can never go wrong with getting your favorite girl some lipstick for birthdays, holidays, and more. Plus, we all know guys love watching women put on lipstick, lip balm, and lipgloss. It’s a win-win. Instead of getting your significant other the shade of pink they’ve been wearing for years, get them something more exciting, like these penis lipsticks.

I don’t remember my Mary Kay rep trying to sell me these. If she did, I probably would have bought something. These hilarious penis lipsticks are fantastic! Ladies, give these to your bridesmaids as a bachelorette party favor or for a fun girls night out. It’ll be so fun pulling these out (no pun intended) and putting this lipstick on at the bar.

Great gag gift (lol)

$30

Variety of lip colors

You can find the lipstick case on Amazon for $30. This pecker lipstick makeup comes with 12 lipsticks! Grab a box and give a few to your closest friends as a gag gift. They’ll laugh until they cry when they pull these lipsticks out of their stockings.

The design is impeccable. They truly have the perfect mushroom head and have a veiny shaft. (I’m totally living my Carrie Bradshaw fantasy right now writing about penises and girl’s night out fun.) Each box comes with the following colors: hooker reds, creamy pinks, sparkly mauves, and opal rouge. Forget boring red lips, I want creamy pink lipstick right now.

Customers love them! One customer gave them a perfect rating and said:

“The colours are rich and highly pigmented, and the lipstick even smells and tastes great! There is a lot of detail on these little lipsticks, so beware when reapplying in public, but I just love these. Would totally purchase again, just for myself!”

The penis-shape lipsticks are rich in color, making them high-quality for a gag gift.

Advertisement

Well, I guess this gives a new meaning to “DSL.”