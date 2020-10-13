Menu
Cuddle Up With the 'Boob Pillow' and Have the Sweetest Dreams
Finally, a soft penis single women can cuddle up next to every night. I’m totally ditching my regular body pillow and neck pillow for the penis pillow. Where was this when Chad stopped texting me back? This would’ve sped up the heartbreak process.

As you can tell, I am big on cuddling. (I guess Chad wasn’t.) I have about 10 pillows on my bed. Why? Because I like to create the illusion that someone is spooning me. (Don’t knock it ’til you try it. It makes me fall asleep quickly!)

Add this to your Amazon Prime wishlist today and kiss long lonely nights goodbye! Awh, just look at that cute little face. Head over to Amazon for your cuddly penis pillow. You can choose between five sizes. Take advantage of it, because when do you ever get to pick a penis size?

This is too funny. You can even choose between brown or flesh-colored pillows. The penis body pillow is going to be a great gag gift or birthday gift for your friends and family. Okay, imagine wrapping this and putting it under the Christmas tree. I think Mom would have a fit.

Customer reviews are fantastic! A customer gave the plush penis a five-star review and said he bought this as a funny gift for his sister’s dorm. An interesting home decor piece, but a college dorm is the perfect place for this pillow.

Some of you won’t find the penis pillow amusing, but penises will always be funny to me. I don’t care how old I get, I’ll always laugh at a penis or fart joke. For more penis-related gifts, visit Amazon.

Don’t buy this for your mom.

