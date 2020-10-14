Fall is here, and winter will be here before you know it. It’s time to get cozy with a new fleece robe, throw blanket, and penis slippers. Yep, we’re skipping fuzzy socks this year. These goofy slippers will keep your feet nice and toasty.

I know, “this isn’t funny.” Well, they are a little funny. Anyone with a sense of humor appreciates a good gag gift, and these home shoes are perfect for wearing at the house (when guests aren’t over, of course).

You can find the penis slippers on Amazon today. These plush slippers come in 10 sizes. If you have a bachelorette party coming up, you have to grab a few pairs. Everyone knows penises are usually the theme of most rowdy bachelorette parties. Add them to your bridal shower wishlist today!

Prank your favorite single lady with these non-slip women’s slippers today. Personally, I’d find it funny if someone got me them! No one likes feeling the cold floor on their feet in the mornings, so I’d slip them on to make my morning cup of coffee.

Guys, we didn’t forget about you. You can also find boob slippers for sale on Amazon. The boob slippers will come in handy for bachelor parties. We can only assume that boob-themed decor is popular for the groom’s last hoorah.

These slippers are nuts. No pun intended. I’m surprised I didn’t see anyone from my college dorm sporting these back in the day. Everyone had a pair of slippers for the community laundry room, and it’s truly a shocker no one showed up from Christmas break with a pair of penis slippers on.

Again, they’re for the house only. Don’t wear these out to get the mail. They aren’t cute unicorn slippers.

For more gag gifts, visit Amazon.