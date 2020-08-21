Summertime is here, and that means it’s time to hit the beach, lake, or hell, even that gross motel pool down the road. You definitely need to cool off and swim before fall is here. Grab a new swimsuit, beach ball, and of course, a new beach towel. Not just any towel though, a dick towel.

This dick towel is the only towel you’ll need for drying off at the beach. Totally kidding. I wouldn’t take this out to a family beach, but it would be hilarious to get out the shower and surprise your significant other with it. You can find these funny penis towels on dicktowel.com, Amazon, and Walmart.

Free delivery

100% cotton

$20

If you’re a fan of the TV show, ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘, then you know exactly where the idea came from. In the episode where Charlie invents ‘Kitten Mittens,’ Mac invents the hilarious bath towel. He shows Dennis his funny towel, and Dennis is shocked by the sizes of the “groins.”

I’m in search of a new beach towel, and I’m glad these are actually for sale. I’m adding this towel to my wishlist right now! They make great gag gifts for the holidays and great gifts for bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Customer reviews are great. An Amazon customer left a five-star review and said, “It’s a decent size for the price I thought it’d be smaller, also perfect funny towel!” Another customer said, “This is great as a gag. The towel itself not really the best quality but funny as hell.”

It might not be the most absorbent, but it’s worth getting a laugh out of people. Also, do these come in hand towels? Asking for a friend.

I don’t care what anyone says. Always Sunny is peak comedy, and I’ll forever be grateful for the gang. (Including our favorite bird, Dee.) From penis towels, fight milk, and nightcrawlers, I’ll always have a reason to go back and watch every episode over and over again.

If you’ve never seen the show, check it out. Unfortunately, it’s not on Netflix, but every single season is available on Hulu.

Check out Amazon for Paddy’s Pub T-Shirts, rum ham shirts, stickers, and special offers on Always Sunny apparel.