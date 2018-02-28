It’s snowing in London, and we know this because Londoners won’t shut up about it.

Every time it snows, they act like they’ve never seen snow before, even though they definitely have.





But then, the people who do nothing but incessantly complain about the people who complain about snow, are usually more annoying than the people who complain about snow.

“Londoners trudge through snow in search of a Tesco not completely sold out of Earl Grey” – 2018 colourised. #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/51XBhlz25s — Helen Dale (@_HelenDale) February 27, 2018

For a country that voted to take back control of its own affairs, Britain grinding to a halt after a few inches of snow doesn’t bode well.#Snow #Snowmageddon #Brexit — James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 27, 2018

There was even some shade thrown from the Norwegian embassy:

At the Embassy we are prepared for this weather wearing the double layer of wool Norwegian grandmothers taught us. Keep safe and warm, British friends ! #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/XHDjQzVWGA — Norwegian UK Embassy (@NorwayinUK) February 27, 2018

London’s current snowmageddon is being referred to as “the Beast From the East” and it’s brought all sorts of cretins out of the woodwork.

Like the person who donned a pair of skis and attempted to ski down through the streets of the U.K.’s capital despite the fact that there was maybe one inch of snow of the ground.

Too bad the Winter Olympics just ended, otherwise this guy could have been skiing for an actual purpose.

RELATED: Buckingham Palace looks like an actual fairytale with all of the snow in London