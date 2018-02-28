Menu
When you don't have a boyfriend, just make one out of boxed wine
It’s snowing in London, and we know this because Londoners won’t shut up about it.

Every time it snows, they act like they’ve never seen snow before, even though they definitely have.


But then, the people who do nothing but incessantly complain about the people who complain about snow, are usually more annoying than the people who complain about snow.

There was even some shade thrown from the Norwegian embassy:

London’s current snowmageddon is being referred to as “the Beast From the East” and it’s brought all sorts of cretins out of the woodwork.

Like the person who donned a pair of skis and attempted to ski down through the streets of the U.K.’s capital despite the fact that there was maybe one inch of snow of the ground.

Too bad the Winter Olympics just ended, otherwise this guy could have been skiing for an actual purpose.

