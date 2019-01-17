Well, this is a first! Where do I sign up? Turns out a Pennsylvania police department is searching for volunteers to drink to the point where the can’t say their ABC’s the right way, as part of a special training exercise.

The Kutztown Borough Police Department shared on Facebook that three volunteers were needed to assist in training officers to administer the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during suspected traffic stops. Now, I’ll be completely honest…I have NEVER heard of this before! Is this something that all police departments do? Do they actually look for volunteers? I need answers here!

In order to be a qualifying volunteer, the department laid out a few requirements for individuals.

1. Be in good health between the ages of 25 and 40 with no history of drug or alcohol abuse.

2. Have a clean criminal history.

3. Be willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation.

4. Sign a waiver releasing the Borough of Kutztown of any liability.

5. Have a sober and responsible party take care and control after the training.

According to the department, those selected will receive free alcohol for the training, but no compensation. Now, the first 3 requirements I totally get, it’s normal. The last thing any police department wants is to have a 19-year-old drunk on their property for a ‘training session’. But, number 4? That seems kind of fishy.

It’s like they are saying they aren’t responsible for you drinking yourself to death! How much are you expecting these people to drink, police officers? I am actually intrigued by this whole situation. Safe to say I wasn’t the only, because the Facebook post has accumulated hundreds of enthusiastic responses and over 1,000 in less than a day! Today’s top news, indeed.

But, honestly, the real question here is, why not more than three volunteers? I mean, people tent do get drunk at different levels, so this test can go way beyond the question of whether people are intoxicated or not. Wouldn’t it be better to have at least 5 to 8 individuals to show off the side effects of alcohol on each person? I don’t know, maybe I’m asking for too much. Here’s to hoping the Kutztown police share footage of their training session. That’ll be pure Law and Order Grammy nominated gold, footage! I hope it turns out something like the footage below. Skip to 1:08, you’ll thank me.