In England, it’s illegal to simultaneously operate a car and a phone unless you have a hands-free device.

That didn’t stop a man from trying to get out a ticket by claiming he was just texting and needed to find the correct emoji to send.

Call it “The Emoji Defense” or “The Laughing Emoji Defense.” We’ll call it “just plain stupid.”

Needless to say, folks found the excuse laughable, to say the least. Police in Merseyside didn’t beg to differ, either.

Driver stopped on St Helens Linkway whilst using a mobile phone and failing to wear a seatbelt. Driver provided a very unusual reply. #reported #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/SMy8PrP4mz — Roads Policing Unit (@MerPolTraffic) January 23, 2018

The man, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, was hardly innocent.

That is shocking and hilarious in equal measure — katherine hawkes (@katherinehawkes) January 23, 2018

The Roads Policing Unit even found the best way to illustrate this driver’s idiocy, which only drew more laughs from the Twitterverse.

🚙 📱 👈🏼 😂 🚓 🛑 ✋🏼 ⁉️ 🤷🏻‍♂️ 🗒 🖊 = 6️⃣ & 💷 😔 — Roads Policing Unit (@MerPolTraffic) January 23, 2018

"You have the right to remain silent. Anything you do say will be taken down and may be encoded into an emoji" — Recycle Bin (@robertmain_) January 23, 2018