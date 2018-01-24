In England, it’s illegal to simultaneously operate a car and a phone unless you have a hands-free device.
That didn’t stop a man from trying to get out a ticket by claiming he was just texting and needed to find the correct emoji to send.
Call it “The Emoji Defense” or “The Laughing Emoji Defense.” We’ll call it “just plain stupid.”
Needless to say, folks found the excuse laughable, to say the least. Police in Merseyside didn’t beg to differ, either.
The man, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, was hardly innocent.
The Roads Policing Unit even found the best way to illustrate this driver’s idiocy, which only drew more laughs from the Twitterverse.