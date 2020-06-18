Every day I thank God that I don’t live in Florida. Florida seems to have a gator problem, and I’m not okay with it. (They’re pretty scary creatures.) If you know anyone who feels the same way about gators, then you’re going to love the Pool Guarding Gator.

The Pool Guarding Gator looks too realistic! Place the moving decoy in your swimming pool and watch your friends and family scatter around, trying to get out of the pool quickly. The beady red LED eyes look terrifying—Pennywise terrifying.

You can find the alligator head on Hammacher Schlemmer. Customer reviews are pretty funny. Gary said, “My granddaughter recently bought a home with a pool, I sent her the gator to aggravate her dog. It’s working out great.”

Well, that poor dog. Another customer said that his grandchildren are getting a big kick out of it. I bet! The alligator head decoy is sure to bring on some gut-busting laughter. Personally, I’d prank some unwanted pool visitors with the faux alligator.

Get your neighbor when they least expect and put the alligator decoy in their pool. (I know, it’s kind of mean to do, but oh well.) The faux gator makes lifelike movements, so someone is bound to think that it’s real for a split second.

I don’t care what anyone says; gators are scary. I don’t see how Floridians do it. They casually walk outside their homes and just see real alligators chilling. Like, is there a pest control specifically for gators in Sarasota, Florida?

Maybe I’m overreacting, but I feel like the gator issue in Florida is like the rat problem in New York City. Regardless, this toy would scare the shit out of anyone (me) who finds alligators a bit alarming.

