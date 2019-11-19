A heart surgeon trying to keep a dying child alive, a pilot attempting to safely navigate a plane with 200 souls on board through a terrible storm, Popeye’s workers when the chain’s famous chicken sandwiches come back on the menu. All stressful situations at jobs the average civilian could hardly even begin to understand.

The Popeye’s chicken sandwich turns people crazy, man. People fight over them. People kill for them. It’s no wonder then that the stress of serving a sandwich worth taking a life over gets Popeye’s employees on edge. It’s only natural that somewhere seven of them would start beating the crap out of each other. And that’s exactly what happened at this Popeye’s in Milwaukee.

You can really see all the stress of serving the greatest chicken sandwich ever made being released. The anxiety that comes with wondering whether or not the guy at the register is going to throw a Molotov cocktail at you when you tell him your location is out of sandwiches. The fear that any minute someone could stab you in the neck because they think you’re taking too long to serve their sandwich. The grim realization that you finally understand all those stories your dad told you about Vietnam.

According to reports all seven of the employees involved in the fight have been fired, which feels like a mistake. “Hey, would you like to be paid minimum wage to spend all day covered in grease, and be called a ‘dumb bitch’ before potentially becoming a victim of vehicular homicide when we inevitably run out of chicken sandwiches” seems like an extremely difficult sell.

These workers were hardened chicken sandwich veterans. You’ve got to cut them some slack.