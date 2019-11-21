The adult entertainment website CamSoda has a special offer for anyone looking to make some last-minute Black Friday money. Live stream your family’s Thanksgiving dinner on the porn site for $250.

And that’s pretty much it. The only other rule is that everyone on the stream has to be over 18. No nudity required. No doing weird stuff with the baster. You can if you want to. The porn site isn’t going to stop you from getting weird. They just want you to know that you don’t have to.





The most popular streams will receive a bonus prize in the form of free tokens for the site that the winning streamers can use to get free access to CamSoda’s F-stash.

According to CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker, the streaming is all about building community and giving the lonely some company on the holiday. That’s a nice thought!

But let’s take a quick reality check. If some guy walked up to you on the street and offered you $250 and told you that maybe it was for nothing, but maybe it’s to let a couple guys whack off to the sight of your 18-year-old kid eating pie, you would probably say no.

That’s really what this comes down to. Asking yourself, “How comfortable do I feel having someone with their penis in their hand watch my family eat, even if I can’t see them?”

In the interest of a fair and balanced news article, it is worth mentioning that this is a pretty easy way to make $250, in terms of just pure physical and mental effort (assuming blocking out all the masturbators won’t be very difficult for you). Plus who couldn’t use an extra couple of hundred bucks, huh?

Also, you can mess with your friends by telling them you have a video up on a porn site. So that’s fun! People pleasuring themselves to your wife taking a bite out of a turkey leg, not so much, though.