An adult theme park is opening in one of the only two locations you could open such a theme park: Japan. (The other location would be Florida.)

The Japanese Have Taken Theme Parks to Another Level

We’re not sure if that level is higher or lower but we also don’t care. The adult amusement park, called SOD Land (it even sounds filthy, so great) is going up in Kabukicho, Tokyo’s red-light district. The “SOD” in SOD Land stands for Soft On Demand, the porn company responsible for the amusement park.

Best of all, SOD Land doesn’t plan on having any knockoff princesses and princes walking around like Disney World. Real pornstars will be staffing the park and its many attractions.

Each Floor Has a Different Theme

With adult film stars littered throughout the amusement park one has to wonder what the attractions will be. The Cuckold Coaster? Squirt Mountain? The Hentai Mansion? Threesomes of the Caribbean? It’s a Big Dick World? A Ferris Wheel that’s just for getting handjobs in? Maybe we can grab a scoop of ice cream at Creampie Creamery? Are there masturbation stations in the restrooms? Do low-level porn performers work there as custodial staff? How deep (pun intended) can this go?

SOD Land has said that there will be a Newcomer Adult Film Actress Floor, a floor for erotic massages, a silent bar as well as a bar area where you can mingle adult video performers. There’s also a gift shop on the first floor. Presumably, there will also be porn videos playing on the TVs instead of, say, sports.

Advertisement

While this is not a full open to the public park — you have to 18 to enter — beyond that entrance isn’t all that restricted. Tickets cost 500 yen, which is about five dollars American. So head on over to Japan and have some fun.