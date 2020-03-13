Pornhub is Handing Out Free Premium Subscriptions to Help Fight Coronavirus

Who said the Coronavirus outbreak was a bad thing, huh?! Pornhub is here, trying to save the day by giving out free premium subscriptions in Italy! Yes, because Italians are probably so bored and out of their mind, that they need some light entertainment. In case you didn’t know, Italy is currently under a nationwide quarantine, which is why Pornhub wants to keep citizens from leaving their house. So, what better way to do it than with free porn. Netflix and Amazon prime are so last year.

The adult content company announced that Italian users can claim their subscription without entering a credit card through the whole month of March. The adult website is also said to be donating all of its proceeds from Modelhub, a subsidiary that helps several creations sell content, to local hospitals. Yes, Pronhub isn’t just making people happy, they are also physically helping out any way they can.

Pornhub will allow people living in Italy to access Pornhub Premium for free throughout the month of March, as the whole country is in #lockdown, and will donate part of their earnings to help Italy fight the #Coronavirus emergency. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/qDnFiAzIgE — Francesco 🌱 (@Flanas07) March 12, 2020

Through their website, Pornhub notes, “Pornhub has decided to donate its Modelhub March revenue to help Italy overcome the emergency. To keep you company at home during these weeks, you’ll be able to access Pornhub Premium for free for the whole month, with no need for a credit card.” So how bad is it in Italy? Well, apparently they have shut down all shops except pharmacies and grocery stores. The Italian peninsula is suffering a heavy crisis of infection and has reported over 1,000 deaths this week alone, with more than 15,000 testings positive for coronavirus.

Not only that, but the city threatened citizens who break quarantine with legal action! People who escape the lockdown without a good reason can face up to a $2,800 fine and/or up-to three months of detention! If infected citizens who knowingly break the quarantine can be charged with murder if they have been in contact with someone and that person pass away due to the COVID-19! Yikes. God bless Pornhub for giving them a reason to stay in, am I right?

As far as Pronhub in the US, well, that hasn’t been announced. But let’s face it, if premium porn was free in the US, it would be a whole other story.