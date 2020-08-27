Are you terrible at giving gifts? Want to be worse at it? Then send your special someone a Potato Pal from Potato Parcel. You can now gift your loved ones a potato with your face on it. That’s right. Potato Parcel will slap your face on a potato and will mail it to anyone you choose. This gives a whole new meaning to Mr. Potato head.

You might remember this product being pitched on Shark Tank. You can either send a potato with a custom message, a custom image, or a postcard picture. There’s even a surprise gift box included! Yeah, it’s a super silly idea, but it’s hilarious.

You can find Potato Parcel on Amazon. This potato with just the message is $14.99, and the potato birthday bundle is $24.99. Look, times are hard. You can go to Potato Parcel, or you can go to Jared. We’re in trying times right now, and if someone offered me a potato, I wouldn’t be upset.

Who doesn’t love unique gifts? Unexpected gifts, too. If you want to send this to someone, all you need to do is customize the potato, add an optional message, and a shipping address. Add “happy birthday” or “congrats” to the potato. Heck, you can even go all out and write a small love note.

This is the perfect gift idea for those buddies who always buy the most random shit. I have friends who collect novelty items, and I think this fun gift would fit right in with their goofy collections. Add a high-quality image of a friend’s face, their ex-boyfriend, the face of a celebrity, whoever. It’ll get lots of laughs.

The best part about this gag gift is the box. It says, “You’ll never guess what’s inside.” You know what? It’s 2020. Nothing shocks me. I truly am not surprised that we’re at a part in the 2020 plotline where we’re sending potato postcards.