Sometimes to get things done you’ve got to just whip it out and lay it on the table for everyone to see. Or, in this instance, the street. An unnamed hero from Middlesbrough, England who goes only by “Wanksy” stood up for what he believed in, and what the public deserved. He was tired of all the stupid potholes that the city was dragging its feet for nearly two years to fix so he took action and did what was required. A stupid — but far from futile — gesture.

The guy drew dicks all over the potholes. That’s what he did. That’s all he did. And it worked.

The potholes were filled in a short time later, and though Wanksy’s art was also removed, it will live on in the hearts of a grateful public (and a grateful internet in a constant and desperate need for content).

This is a pretty ingenius way to get the government to act. America’s infrastructure is in a fair amount of disrepair. Especially our bridges. Every highway that needs to be fixed, and every bridge that’s about to crumble, need to be covered in big, veiny, meaty, hairy, angry lookin’ lap hogs until they’re fixed. Same with any dead trees that need to be removed, buildings in need of repair or demolotion, ponytails on me. Draw dicks all over all of them until the problem is fixed.

Sadly this won’t work for every personal civic problem. You can’t just go around painting wieners on politicians you don’t like, much as we all wish we could. Nor can an unjust speeding ticket be cocked away with a sharpie.

But hey, if there’s something that needs painting or paving in your area, you know what to do.