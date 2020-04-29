A professor at the University of Miami has been fired after students discovered that he had porn bookmarked on his computer during an online lecture.

John Peng Zhang was teaching a business analytics class over Zoom on March 26 when a student noticed that Zhang had a bookmark that read “Busty College girl fu…”. The bookmark, obviously for a porn site, was noticed by a student in the class who also, it just so happened, had forgotten to put his computer’s mic on mute. The student blurted out that the bookmark was there and soon everyone was taking pictures of it and posting it to their social media.

The posts went viral, the most prominent of which was on TikTok and received over 800,000 views.

Zhang is no longer employed with the university and several students who were in the class and posted the video feel terrible about it. They told the school’s paper, The Miami Hurricane, that they never wanted the Zhang to lose his job.

A couple of thoughts.

1. This incident is sort of a toughie. Accidentally having a porn bookmark spotted on your browser should absolutely not be a fireable offense. As my constantly rejected children’s book and Everybody Poops sequel, Everybody Jacks, tells us… everybody jacks.

And Zhang didn’t leave that up on purpose. He’s a professor. He’s probably terrible with technology. The poor bastard might not have even realized he had the page bookmarked. He could have accidentally done it.

That said, the whole busty college girl part is a little bit sketchy, considering Zhang’s constant proximity to college girls. (I doubt these well-endowed college girls were getting fu…lfilled emotionally.) That really has to be the main reason he got canned.

Even still, one strike and you’re out — if this was his first strike — seems like a bit much.

