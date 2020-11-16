Menu
Turkey Lawn Flamingos: Best Thanksgiving Decorations Ever?
reindeer thong Amazon
Amazon

Hey Alexa, play ‘Thong Song’ by Sisqo. I know exactly what I’m getting my boyfriend for Christmas. Okay, I know what I would get my boyfriend for Christmas if I had one because $14 is worth seeing your man in a hilarious but sexy thong.

This reindeer mankini is the gag gift if you’ve been looking for. Save the matching Christmas pajamas for your family. Grab your man this mankini thong so he can show off his ‘reindeer.’ I think your husband will love this g-string (or absolutely hate it).

Christmas Reindeer Underwear Mankini Men Thong Underwear for Gag & Pranks White Elephant Exchange Gifts Valentines Day with Bells

Amazon
  • Pricing $14
  • One size fits all: Elastic material and adjustable buckle
  • Perfect for bachelor party or Halloween cosplay

Hopefully, your partner isn’t a bore and puts on the reindeer thong. Come on guys, show your hot figure off. Who says lingerie is just for ladies? Spice up your relationships with this goofy thong during your snowy holiday vacation.

You can find the thong on Amazon for only $14. Add this to your wishlist today, ladies. The unique design has googly eyes and a pom pom nose, making it the most ridiculous outfit you’ll ever see your man in. (Sorry, Rudolph.)

Christmas Reindeer thong
Amazon

White elephant day is coming up, so grab this funny holiday gift to play a hilarious prank on your favorite coworker. Also, I’m not suggesting you wear this to a Christmas party, but it would be a funny sight.

Customers are saying great things about this festive men’s bodysuit. A customer review says, “I loved how my boyfriend put it on and did a little dance for me in it. I would post a pic, but he would be pissed, and I don’t want to piss him off right before Christmas…lol…I sang jingle bells while he danced.”

reindeer thong
Amazon

Oh my gosh. Jessica definitely has a good boyfriend. He’s truly a trooper. Another customer said it was a perfect outfit for a Christmas swim party. I mean, as long as it covers the goods it’s swimwear.

For more stocking stuffers and gag gift ideas, visit Amazon.

