Remember When a Nursing Home Hired Strippers for The Elderly?

It appears not everyone was thrilled by the Magic Mike–like act at a nursing home in Long Island. So now that nursing home is facing a lawsuit.

Apparently, some male strippers made their way to the location in 2012. Right around the time the Magic Mike movie starring Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey was all the rage. But the lawsuit is new, as explained by the UK Independent.

Per the website:

“The incident came to light when Franklin Youngblood found a lewd photograph in January 2013 among the belongings of his 86-year-old mother, who suffers from partial dementia.

“The image, allegedly taken by nursing home staff, showed ‘a muscular, almost nude male dancer’ as he ‘gyrated in front of’ Bernice Youngblood, according to the multi-million dollar lawsuit filed last month.”

Nursing Home Hires Strippers

Bernice Youngblood was able to attend a press conference about the suit. All while in a wheelchair, saying she felt “ashamed” and “terrible” as a result of the nursing home’s decision to bring in the strippers. Her attorney, John Ray, was a bit more aggressive.

“This might be great for 32-year-old single girls, but this is an 86-year-old traditional, African-American woman,” Ray said, after accusing the nursing home employees of hiring the dancers “for their own sick amusement.”

Meanwhile, an attorney for the nursing home said all residents were given the option of not attending the show. This after the facility plopped down the $250 downpayment for the strippers.

“These are adults who wanted to have this activity, they requested it, they voted on it and the nursing home approved of it,” said Howard Fensterman, the attorney for the facility.