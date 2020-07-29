Uhh….if this is the taste of summer, I am ready to take a sleeping pill and crash until Winter, because I refuse to believe that someone actually, willingly, decided to make this horrid creation. Apparently people are eating hot dogs wrapped in Rice Krispies treats! Yes, you read that right, Rice Krispies treats with hot dogs!

These terrible, horrible, dare I say treats (?) were created by the Vulgar Chef. At least that’s what I think since I found it on their website first after lurking on Google. I mean, it suits his name perfectly if you ask me.

Dear God, white people. What the hell have you unleashed upon the world? pic.twitter.com/5JkUX5q87R — Bianca Kamala Harris the First of Her Name (@RealKHiveQueenB) July 28, 2020

He posted a video about the abomination, teaching everyone how to make it in the comfort of their own home. Why someone would want to make this is beyond me. But I have to tell you that I do not trust this person one single bit. Either they are psychopaths or are really really desperate to see the light of day. No in-between. No one wants this, never, even if we are going through a pandemic.

Why in the world are people trying to make gross things work? The only thing that should be added to Rice Krispies is maybe some Reese’s Pieces or M&M’s. Maybe some chocolate chips too. Hot dogs? Nah, HARD PASS, DAWG. Each is fine on their own, but combined, nope.

Hot Dog Rice Krispies Treat

This is darksided! pic.twitter.com/CkntSWwzuB — Big Daddy D (@Kaibutsu) July 10, 2020

Good day, sir. Seriously, if you think about eating these abominations, you are the grossest human on the planet. Just look at the site of that image, this dude added marshmallows, frosting, ketchup, mustard, AND relish! What’s up with people trying to combine all the foods they can in one place.

Here is what should only be added on a hot dog: a hot dog, a hot dog bun, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and at times chili and cheese. No marshmallows, no milk, no Rice Krispies. I will say this, Twitter quickly went wild after seeing this image too, so I’m glad to see I’m not alone in this. Because, duh.

Throwing these hot dog Rice Krispies treats in the trash. What’s next, watermelon dipped in peanut butter? French Fries dipped in strawberry jam? Oreo’s dipped in pickles? Puke.

This probably tastes like oppression https://t.co/6pj19WKErF — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 29, 2020

Get behind me Satan https://t.co/M086jIkfoH — trey wingo (@wingoz) July 29, 2020

Times are tuff but man, I didn’t think we were in Rice Krispie hot dog tuff times. 🤭 https://t.co/QxXLFq90Fs — 😷Notorious Quarantine ☠️ (@DontSayItEddie) July 29, 2020

If You Eat Or Even Think About Eating A Hot Dog Rice Krispie Treat, You Are Simply The Grossest Human To Ever Live https://t.co/uhIuG3zocW

— Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) July 29, 2020