Love him or hate him, this costume is hilarious. We’re still cackling at the Ride-On Donald Trump costume, but the Ride-On Joe Biden Halloween costume is just as funny. This goofy costume gives the illusion that you’re riding piggyback-style on former Vice President Joe Biden.

The democratic candidate would probably giggle at this costume. Can we please get a matching Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, and Barack Obama costume too? Imagine kids coming to your door with these costumes on. Now that would be gold!

If you’re running low on costume ideas and need something soon, consider this costume. Since it is Amazon Prime eligible, it’ll be on your doorstep in just two days. This costume would’ve been funny to wear at the first presidential debate. It’d be a great gag gift for your parent that loves (or hates) the presidential candidate.

Many Americans aren’t too excited about this presidential election, but we’re always finding ways to make light of politicians. This costume is harmless, and I think democrats and republicans are going to love it! You’ll definitely win best costume at the Halloween party.

Forget spooky or Disney costumes. Grab this costume along with the Donald Trump-ride on, and you and your favorite buddy can win Halloween. The White House may not like these costumes, but they’ll bit a hit on social media.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been fun at all, and celebrating Halloween in large groups may be tempting, but be safe. We learned last week that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. Wear a face mask when asked and wash your hands. Testing positive right before the election would not be fun!

Stay healthy, y’all.

